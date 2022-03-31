Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $992.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.21 or 0.07213812 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.84 or 1.00020065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055693 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,994,995 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

