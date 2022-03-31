CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $668,242.59 and approximately $710.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00210417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.00426254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

