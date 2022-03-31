CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

