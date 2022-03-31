CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.
Shares of CSX opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
