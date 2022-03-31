CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVBF. StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

