CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 921,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

