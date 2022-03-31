CWV Chain Reaches Market Cap of $12.30 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $10,085.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.16 or 0.07213023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.57 or 1.00079121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047554 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

