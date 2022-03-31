Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:CYCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,373. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

