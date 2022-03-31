Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyxtera Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

CYXT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

