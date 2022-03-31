D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. The stock traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 505041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.
About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
