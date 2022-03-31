D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. The stock traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 505041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

