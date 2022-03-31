DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.
About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
