DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.