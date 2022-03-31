DA Davidson Comments on First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $160.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

