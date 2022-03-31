DA Davidson Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of RNST opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $45.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

