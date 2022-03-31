DA Davidson Lowers Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $13.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of ZEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,736. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $101,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

