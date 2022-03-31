Dana (NYSE:DAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Dana stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Dana has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

