Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $17.17

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $17.87. Dana shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 5,248 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

