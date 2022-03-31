Dash Trading Up 11.1% This Week (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $349.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000747 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00835495 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,649,797 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

