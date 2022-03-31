Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASTY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,947. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

