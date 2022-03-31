Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,728,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

