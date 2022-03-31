Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after buying an additional 252,102 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

