Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $281.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $231.88 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

