DeFine (DFA) One Day Volume Tops $32.62 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. DeFine has a market cap of $61.19 million and $32.62 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.82 or 0.07189638 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.75 or 0.99787896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046805 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars.

