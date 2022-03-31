DeHive (DHV) Market Cap Reaches $186,597.63

DeHive (DHV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $186,597.63 and $39,514.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.99 or 0.07096809 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.31 or 0.99804342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053455 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.