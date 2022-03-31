Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DKL opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

