Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

NYSE:DELL opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

