Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $52.40. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 55,926 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

