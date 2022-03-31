Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,078.00.
OTCMKTS AMKBY remained flat at $$15.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 122,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.