Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,078.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY remained flat at $$15.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 122,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

