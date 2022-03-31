Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $20.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRAD. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.
SRAD stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.
About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
