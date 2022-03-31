Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Target Price to $72.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

