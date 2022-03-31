DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DiamondHead by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 651,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 100,069 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DiamondHead by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC remained flat at $$9.79 on Wednesday. 48,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,657. DiamondHead has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

