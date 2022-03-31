Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Digihost Technology had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ DGHI opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. Digihost Technology has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.09.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Digihost Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.
About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
