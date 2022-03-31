DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DLH will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

