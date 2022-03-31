Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $78.48 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,937,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

