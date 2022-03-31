Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

TSE DOL traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

