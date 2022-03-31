Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $43,000 in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.33. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRT. Loop Capital started coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

