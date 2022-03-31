Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOOP. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

