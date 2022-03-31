Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $135.68 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

