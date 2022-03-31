Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.14. The company had a trading volume of 703,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$13.26 and a one year high of C$17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
