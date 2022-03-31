Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.14. The company had a trading volume of 703,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$13.26 and a one year high of C$17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.