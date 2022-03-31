Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $294,397.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DBX stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dropbox by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 331,455 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
