Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $294,397.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DBX stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dropbox by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 331,455 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

