DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

DTF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.