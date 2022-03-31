Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRE. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $59.11 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

