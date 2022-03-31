Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

DNLMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

DNLMY stock remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

