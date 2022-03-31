Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,042 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
