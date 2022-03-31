Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,042 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.