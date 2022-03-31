Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vuzix by 146.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VUZI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $440.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

