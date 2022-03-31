Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 2.2% Higher

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 244,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

