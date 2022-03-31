Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $590.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Dynex Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.