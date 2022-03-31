Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.43

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

