Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

