Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.
DEA stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.