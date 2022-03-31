Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

DEA stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

