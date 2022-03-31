eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Head to Head Comparison

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

This table compares Fair Isaac and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.44% -403.65% 19.60% eBay 125.94% 24.01% 8.46%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80 eBay 0 13 11 0 2.46

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $572.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. eBay has a consensus price target of $69.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than eBay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 9.52 $392.08 million $13.60 35.07 eBay $10.42 billion 3.35 $13.61 billion $20.25 2.93

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats eBay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.