EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SATS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,687,000 after purchasing an additional 147,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 866,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 548,227 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

